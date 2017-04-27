At General Motors Company (GM), Plenty of Bad News Hiding the Good

The bad news keeps piling up at General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), just in time for its April 28 earnings report.

Those numbers should provide something of a respite, with net income of $1.45 per share expected, and $1.51 hoped for, on revenue of $42.02 billion. That would be in line with the $6 per share of net income reported last year, and could even justify a hike in the 38-cent-per-share dividend.

But the bears remain in firm control of GM stock, which opened for trade April 26 at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.67 and a dividend yield of 4.5%. That’s because bad news keeps raining down on the company, headlined by the U.S. Supreme Court saying it remains responsible for ignition switch faults that occurred long before its 2009 bankruptcy and reorganization.

How Was the Play, Ms. Barra?

The bad news might remind some of the old Lincoln assassination joke, “other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

Consider:

Plaintiffs’ lawyers say that GM stock’s damages on the ignition switch issue could total $10 billion, nearly one-fifth of the company’s current market cap.

Venezuela seized GM’s factory there and in response GM laid off all 2,700 workers by text message. The company also has 79 dealers there employing 3,900 more people, and half the country’s parts supply market.

Hedge fund billionaire David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital is settling in for a “tough fight” against the company, demanding a second class of stock to separate its dividend from its potential for capital appreciation. General Motors defended itself in a letter to shareholders about the proxy fight.

Oh, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) passed GM as the most valuable U.S. car company for a while this month.

