Instagram Stories Now More Popular Than Snapchat

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and its Instagram Stories feature is now more popular than competitor Snapchat and its version of Stories.

The original version of the functionality was rolled out by Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and it cemented the company’s unique way of telling the tale of a person’s daily life through its Stories feature. However, it appears as if Instagram has already surpassed this.

The Facebook-owned Stories feature is basically a rip-off of Snapchat’s idea, but the former proved that it can imitate its competitor’s ideas with success as Instagram Stories now have 200 million daily users, amounting to a third of the company’s 600 million active daily users.

Meanwhile, Snapchat announced in February during its IPO that it had 162 million users on a daily basis. By January, Instagram Stories had already reached 150 million users, and it was only launched as recently as August of last year.

Facebook also recently added a Stickers feature that allows users to share their face in the form of a selfie, which they can turn into a sticker that can then be passed on.

One’s got to wonder how far Instagram will go as it is now the top social media site for sharing images, videos and all the different variations of these.

FB stock grew 0.1%, while SNAP shares rose 0.1% Thursday.