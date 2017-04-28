Why Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Is Running Out of Air

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) are trading off more than 3% today after the company reported lousy Q2 earnings. SBUX stock had soared into the report on hopes that comparable sales trends would get back on track.

Instead, the company reported that they were just as bad as last quarter.

It seems to be settling into a new era of slow growth, and that only means bad things for SBUX stock. I say the stock is a strong sell here.

Here’s why.

Starbucks Stock: Traffic Problem

Average ticket was up 4% in the quarter, but transactions were down 2%. That means the positive comp is being driven by price hikes, not by increased traffic. That is a bearish trend for SBUX stock.

Management is blaming it on a change in the loyalty program, which last year provided incentives for customers to split multiple drinks into multiple orders. That is no longer the case. Consequently, management is partially blaming the transaction decrease on order consolidation.

It also looks like the mobile order-ahead system, while quickly gaining in popularity, may be getting ahead of itself. The system is causing some churn due to crowds at the pick-up stations. Management said that these problems have been addressed, and that sales momentum picked up throughout the quarter and into April.

If you just look at these two reasons for the drop in transactions, then you’d be long-term bullish on SBUX comp trends. But such a narrow view lacks the most important element of Starbucks’ recent struggles: Competition.

Competition Is Heating Up for SBUX

The reality is that transaction growth started showing cracks 3 quarters ago. In Q3 of 2016, SBUX reported flat consolidated transaction growth, the slowest mark since 2009 (it had been trending in the low-to-high single-digit range before that). In Q4, transaction growth went negative (-1%) for the first time since right after the Recession. That transaction growth stayed at -1% in Q1 of 2017. Now, it has continued to stay at -1%, but on a weaker lap (+2% versus +4% last quarter).

Yes, this is predominantly a U.S.- and Europe-led slowdown, but even in the company’s high-growth CAP (China/Asia-Pacific) segment, +10% transaction growth two years ago has turned into +1% transaction growth today.

While there are undoubtedly some loyalty program changes and mobile system disruptions in the fold, the truth is that SBUX has had trouble with traffic growth for a full year now. No matter which way you slice it, traffic growth is getting worse quarter-by-quarter.

