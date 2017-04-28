The 3 Best ETFs ... Have Nothing to Do With Trump

The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency have been good for the stock market. Whether you agree with his policies or not, there is optimism for the future of the global economy that is being reflected in the recent price action.

Source: Shutterstock

Now, of course, that doesn’t mean we are going to see a straight path of gains for the next four years. There are going to be myriad stumbling blocks, uncertainty, and possibly even a bear market that will creep up when we least expect it. Those declines will be opportunities for those who are ready to take advantage with cash on the sidelines and a well-tuned watch list of solid funds to buy.

Those who have followed me for years know that I’m not one to change my investment outlook or discipline based on the prevailing political climate. I have always advocated that you keep politics out of your portfolio and instead focus on the factors that you can control. These qualities include: security selection, position sizing, asset allocation and any risk management tools you choose to employ.

With that goal in mind, here are a short list of my favorite exchange-traded funds that should be on your radar over the next several years.

Next Page