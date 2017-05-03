3 Bargain Hotel REITs Paying up to 7%

The hotel industry is one of the more underappreciated income segments of the market thanks to low-yield big names like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT ) and Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH ) that operate and franchise hotels. Today, we’ll explore the dividend-rich side of hospitality via a trio of hotel REITs (real estate investment trusts) yielding up to 7% that invest in upper-echelon hotel and resort real estate.

The hotel industry is booming as America’s economic recovery continues. In 2016, hotel revenues across the board climbed more than 4% to hit nearly $200 billion — a record high. Meanwhile, STR and Tourism Economics forecast that U.S. hotels will continue chugging up the mountain over the next few years.

Upscale and luxury hotel REITs are particularly well-positioned to grab a chunk of the increasing wealth of the affluent class. And being REITs, they will dish the majority of it back to us as dividends.

Here are three hotel-focused REITs that pay sizable yields (up to 7%). Two of them have big upside potential while the third is proof-positive that even a bright industry has a few bad seeds.

