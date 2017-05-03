3 Resilient Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Retail recession? World domination? Based on what this strategist is seeing, those well-worn blanket statements regarding retail stocks are far from accurate and fail to recognize the large number of outfits rising to today’s challenges.

What would an article on retail stocks be without mentioning Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Well, lacking, for one. As literally everyone should know by now, Amazon has been instrumental in … redefining the retail landscape.

Yet even with the Amazon effect, a few survivors — and even thrivers — remain. Even in an industry with notorious thin margins and a potentially unfavorable interest rate environment, most retail stocks simply aren’t going bankrupt. Too boot, many retailers are actually moving in the right direction in a market that’s more about changing dynamics than recession-like conditions.

Having said that, today I’ll look at three retail stocks that are making the right moves, and offer a limited-risk options strategy just in case the market throws any of these stocks out with the bathwater.

