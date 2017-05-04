4 Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has been surging to new highs while the rest of the market, well, sort of just jogs in place. This is a consequence of the fact that buyers are focusing in on an increasingly narrow group of big-cap tech stocks to drive the gains, a classic momentum move.

Yet things are not so great for all the stocks left behind. In fact, an increasing number of stocks are sinking to new 52-week lows. On Monday, according to SentimenTrader, they accounted for more than 2% of the stocks on the Nasdaq exchange … which, on a day when the Nasdaq hit a record, is abnormal.

The last time this happened was in July 2015, which marked a medium-term top for stocks ahead of the rise of concerns about energy sector defaults and Chinese currency volatility — both of which pushed the Nasdaq lower with the rest of the market.

While this is no guarantee of broad market weakness on the horizon, it’s certainly a reason for pause. As you deliberate your personal holdings, consider these four popular stocks that are hitting fresh 52-week lows:

Next Page