Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) sees Europe as the next battleground for its checkout-free grocery store Amazon Go.

According to media reports, the e-commerce juggernaut has received approval from the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office for trademarking of several Amazon Go slogans, including “No Queue. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)” The European Union is said to be reviewing a similar application. AMZN declined to comment, according to reports.

The news comes as Amazon.com is testing three formats for brick-and-mortar groceries on its home turf in Seattle, including drive-thru kiosks and a supermarket location that blends online and in-store shopping.

InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn noted in March that Amazon’s grocery project “should make grocers like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) very nervous over the next two to five years.” Joining them now will be well-entrenched British grocers including, Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc, and discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Here are a few things to know about the Amazon Go concept:

It requires the use of a new Amazon Go app.

Customers sign into this app before entering the store.

Once inside the store, customers can browse just like any other retail location.

When customers go to leave the store, there is no need to checkout.

The total of their shopping trip at the store will be charged to their Amazon account.

The Amazon Go store uses computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning to track its customers’ shopping experience.

The first Amazon Go concept store debuted in Seattle in November. AMZN stock has gained 28% since December 1, while Whole Foods has added 18.4% and Wal-Mart is up 11.8%.