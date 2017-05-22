Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has given investors quite the ride lately. After running up almost continuously from $2 to $10 in 2016, AMD stock appeared set to continue its winning ways this year. AMD moved up above $15 at one point in March.

However, things have gotten messy since then. A lousy earnings report caused investors to dump AMD stock in droves. After sinking to $10, it recovered, seemingly, last week. The stock shot up almost 10% on reports of a crucial new partnership.

But that report appears to have been what you could call fake news. After Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) flatly denied the report, AMD shares crumbled, losing 10% of their value the next day. Given the recent gyrations, is Advanced Micro Devices worth buying here?

AMD Stock Cons

Lots of Rumors, Few Facts: AMD stock produces all sorts of rumors. It can be a difficult company to keep track of, since so much stuff is reported without confirmation. The latest, and one of the most damaging, of these unfounded reports came last week. Several prominent blogs and authors suggested that Intel and AMD had reached a licensing deal. This supposedly came on the heels of Intel’s deal with Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) expiring.

However, it appears this simply wasn’t so. Intel unequivocally denied the reports, saying: “The recent rumors that Intel has licensed AMD’s graphics technology are untrue.” Hard to argue with a statement like that. This is just the latest in a series of reports suggesting AMD has achieved something great, such as Intel-beating specs on new products, that turns out to be something else later. AMD’s PR department doesn’t do much to squelch these errant reports, leaving investors to potentially get an overly rosy view of the company.

Analysts Are Skeptical: Analysts are one important group of people skeptical on AMD. And this group of skeptics grew last week, following AMD’s investor day. One would hope that AMD could win over some of its doubters.

Instead, Loop Capital cut the company to “hold” following investor day. That brings the total count of analyst shops with hold ratings up to almost a dozen now. Wall Street isn’t generally known for skepticism; they tend to mostly throw buy ratings around. AMD stock dropped 10% on investor’s day, though it was also the day the Intel partnership news was debunked. So it can be hard to sort out why exactly the stock dropped. Regardless, the lack of analyst enthusiasm didn’t help matters.

Still Deeply Unprofitable: AMD’s last quarter underwhelmed the market. And it’s not hard to see why. Despite the company’s rapid revenue growth, it still struggling to get anywhere close to profitability.

Its weak profit margins are to blame. The company earned only a 34% gross profit margin; quite low by tech standards. The company’s SG&A expenses of almost $400 million more than ate up the $331 million of gross margin for the quarter. And the company’s more than $250 million outlay for research and development spending also almost equals its gross profit. Simply put, incremental revenue growth won’t be enough to make this company profitable.

