Buy the ‘Bizarre’ Dip in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock!

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM ) plummeted Wednesday after the company gave a weak second-quarter guide, which clearly disappointed investors.

But I’d like to take the contrarian viewpoint on AKAM stock. I think this sharp selloff creates a compelling buying opportunity.

I am buyer here and lower, all else equal. Here’s why.

AKAM and the Bizarre Selloff

We think the CEO is right in calling this recent selloff “bizarre”. The company beat on Q1 revenue estimates by $4.5 million and per-share earnings estimates by 2 cents, but guided for Q2 revenue of $20 million below estimates and Q2 earnings of 5 cents below estimates. Fair enough. The Q2 guide was weaker than the first-quarter beat, so the stock should reasonably head lower.

But a drop in excess of 16% is a head-scratcher. That is especially true when revenues and earnings are still growing, margins are stable, the multiple isn’t rich, the balance sheet is cash-heavy, cash flows are strongly positive and the long-term growth story looks quite promising.

At the core, investors are worried that a slowdown in spending from the big-six internet platform companies will continue to cause media revenues to fall. That will ultimately weigh on AKAM results as security growth moderates. The company’s earnings growth will look more like low single-digits as opposed to mid-to-high single-digits.

We think that bear stance, though, is needlessly short-term oriented.

AKAM Stock Has Major Catalysts

Firstly, the Media segment has two major catalysts over the next several quarters to years that could hugely boost growth.

The first of those catalysts is the continued shift from Linear TV to Internet TV. The continued strength of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), as well as the efforts of other major media companies like Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) to build out over-the-top (or OTT) services, underscore the growing trend of OTT video consumption. OTT video consumption is performance-sensitive, especially when dealing with high-quality and/or live streaming. That catalyzes demand for AKAM’s high-quality products.

The second media-related catalyst is AR/VR, which could yield hugely positive results for the company’s gaming segment. Like the transition from linear TV to internet TV, there is a shift in the gaming world toward AR/VR oriented platforms. Also much like internet TV, AR/VR gaming is highly performance sensitive. That also creates a demand catalyst for AKAM solutions.

Essentially, in the media segment, major product categories are moving toward more performance-sensitive mediums, and that allows AKAM to differentiate itself through quality — to “de-commoditize” the market, which will help grow AKAM’s revenues and margins.

Secondly, while growth may be slowing in the security business, we think the long-term trend is just getting started. As best illustrated by strong results from PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ), mobile shopping adoption is accelerating. I identify this (more people shopping on their phones) as one of the most powerful, secular trends in retail today.

That means retailers are going to significantly build-out their mobile shopping apps, and as these retailers compete to have the best mobile shopping experience, demand for AKAM’s mobile-first solutions will soar.

