Hey General Electric Company (GE) Stock, Show Us the Money

Support for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is showing cracks for value investors both off and on the price chart. But if you’re still looking to make the contrarian trade, a bull call spread rather than just buying GE stock could be a really great deal … or at least a reduced headache for investors. Let me explain.

Much like the Commander in Chief, GE stock continues to have its doubters. Similarly, the situation appears to be growing more serious by the day for General Electric’s value-seeking investors and what on the surface looks like one of the market’s stronger positioned Donald Trump stocks.

Whether or not the CIC gets taken down, GE stock is definitely under indictment already. Since last writing about General Electric in early April — much to our chagrin — shares are off by nearly 7%. The continued weakness has added salt to a wound of 11% in 2017, sans what some increasingly view as an at-risk dividend.

Most recently, several sessions back analysts at Deutsche Bank removed a “neutral” rating on GE stock and slapped shares with a fairly rare “sell” recommendation while lowering its price target to $24 from $28.

The firm anticipates General Electric will eventually require trimming its payout to shareholders, as well as reducing its earning guidance in the coming years. The firm cited deteriorating cash flow, ‘operating relatively close to the line,’ an underfunded $31 billion pension, questionable tax rate and prospective management reset.

Of course, bulls may contend the bearish call relies heavily on longer-term prognosticating, but currently trade cheaply relative to the market, as well as offer an attractive payout … beyond Deutsche’s warning. However, the weekly chart of GE stock is showing signs of wear and tear, which this strategist believes investors need to be respectful of.

GE Stock Weekly Chart

Back in April, I was optimistic GE stock could muster a period of relative strength and positive returns for investors following a smallish double bottom pattern which challenged the pre-Trump-election-win levels in General Electric shares. The forecast ultimately proved wrong.

Subsequent price action resulted in the breakdown of the pattern bottom. Now GE stock is testing a key lateral support line which dates back to late 2013, when a post-financial crisis high was established.

