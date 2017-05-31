How Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Could Recover

It has been an awful, awful run for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ). And the lousy performance in TEVA stock is showing no signs of giving up this week.

When Teva Pharmaceutical announced its acquisition of Allergan plc’s (NYSE: AGN ) generics business in July 2015, shares climbed on the news and soon hit an all-time high above $70.

Since then, however, TEVA stock has faced an almost uninterrupted decline.

The stock has lost over 60% of its value in less than two years — for a number of reasons. Sentiment has soured on the generic market. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL ) shares have fallen by nearly half over the past two years, for instance. The $34 billion in Teva’s debt, much of it created by the Allergan acquisition, has created concerns similar to those facing Valeant Pharmaceutical Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ).

Meanwhile, the company’s blockbuster MS drug, Copaxone, is facing patent challenges. Mylan, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA ), and others are looking to produce generic versions of the drug.

It simply has been a chorus of bad news that’s prevented Teva Pharmaceutical from making even a brief rally. Not even what appeared to be a solid Q1 earnings report in early May has stemmed the tide.

For contrarian investors considering TEVA stock — which does look cheap – the question is what catalysts can finally reverse the negative sentiment. And as bleak as it looks for Teva Pharmaceutical, there are a few on the horizon.

A New CEO for Teva Pharmaceutical

Step one at this point is to actually hire a new CEO — one that sticks. Chairman and interim CEO Yitzhak Peterburg is the company’s fourth CEO this decade. The lack of a permanent CEO contributes to the concern that Teva doesn’t have a coherent, overarching strategy for dealing with its current troubles.

Finding a new CEO may be easier said than done for the Israeli-based company. Former CEO Jeremy Levin lasted less than two years amidst squabbles with the Teva board. The amount of debt on the balance sheet likely will require asset sales, and limit flexibility going forward.

But Teva remains the world’s No. 1 generic drug manufacturer. The debt situation isn’t nearly as bad as Valeant’s, where a possible fire sale may ensue. Teva bonds generally yield under 3% – compared to 6%-7% for Valeant. The bond markets, anyway, aren’t pricing in a restructuring.

Rather, Teva just needs a plan, particularly relative to its short-term bank debt. A new CEO with a plan on that front would go a long way toward assuaging investor concerns.

Getting the Bad News on the Table

Similarly, Teva might benefit from a new CEO’s ability to create a “kitchen sink” quarter.

