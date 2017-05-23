How to Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock at All-Time Highs

There’s more reasons than ever to be optimistic on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). But for investors, hedging the associated risk with a modified MSFT stock collar makes sense (and cents) on several levels. Let me explain.

It’s no secret: It’s not 1999 and MSFT stock isn’t the go-go growth stock it was back at the turn of the century. Yet, it’s looking good for shareholders both on and off the Microsoft stock chart.

What should be appreciated by investors is how far Microsoft has come in building its brand and its wherewithal beyond its ubiquitous Windows OS and PC market. And that’s going to continue driving shares of MSFT higher.

A reboot of sorts over the past couple years under the strong management of Satya Nadella has seen Microsoft quickly making a name for itself and capturing market share in new, key growth areas like the cloud, AI, virtual and augmented reality, and even an anticipated refresh of its Xbox gaming platform.

The most recent proof of what I affectionately called Microsoft 2.0 back in March is last month’s mixed, but more bullish-than-not, corporate confessional.

For those looking for flaws, total revenues for MSFT stock came in just shy of Street forecasts due to a bit of weakness in “more personal computing” products spearheaded by sluggish sales of the company’s Surface tablet.

More importantly, MSFT stock sported an earnings topper backed by strong sales growth of 93% from the company’s Azure cloud computing platform. Many investors see the latter result as today’s all-important metric in measuring Microsoft’s progress going forward and guarding against another Ballmer-like repeat.

As InvestorPlace’s Chris Lau explains in greater detail, Microsoft is in a solid position to create further value for its investors.

Click to Enlarge Much like the strong and continued adoption of Microsoft’s Office 365 platform, MSFT stock has been adopting an increasingly bullish profile on the price chart.

Since breaking out above its 1999 all-time-high near $60 a share from a fairly large base-on-base pattern, traders have been quick to jump in and support MSFT stock on much shorter pullbacks in duration and size.

The latest manifestation of this increased interest in owning shares of Microsoft is a high-level, double-bottom pattern that’s developed over the past three to four weeks since earnings.

Bottom line, MSFT stock has confirmed a bullish pre-earnings gap with a successful test last week — and there’s little to suggest shares won’t move higher from here. But in case there’s a bump in the road, a modified collar looks well-suited for the occasion.

