Stay Married to Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NOK) Stock

A continued turnaround for Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) off the chart has led to some nice up, up and away price confirmation in NOK shares. Now however, a situation of up, up and ‘in-the-way’ points to an opportune time to make the split from a married put and partner afresh with less risk. Let me explain.

Just under a month ago I wrote a bullish follow-up piece on NOK stock using a married put strategy. The article was in front of an earnings report and embraced what I labeled as Nokia 2.0 as the Finnish telecom giant smartly reclaims some of its storied mobile business and moves into a strategic position for the inevitable transition towards 5G networks.

In the interim and as InvestorPlace’s Chris Lau wrote shortly after Nokia’s Q1 earnings release, it appears the company’s revival is on track after revealing modestly mixed results but circumventing seasonal weakness and demonstrating that its cost-cutting initiatives are working.

The confirmation is nice to see, as have been investors’ post-earnings reaction. Shares of NOK are up nearly 16% the last couple weeks and 19% since our analysis. As addressed prior though, there’s still a lot of work to be done — and now some of those challenges have come into play on the Nokia price chart.

NOK Stock Weekly Chart

Since our last look at NOK stock just under a month ago and as indicated in the yellow highlight on the provided weekly price chart — it has been good times. Now though and following the confirmation of our bullish forecast, things aren’t looking so bright.

The weekly view reveals Nokia shares are now facing multiple resistance lines from the 200-week simple moving average, key 50% and 62% retracement levels, a significant bearish gap and downtrend line dating back to NOK’s 2014 high.

