Pick These 4 High Yield Stocks to Buy for Marvelous Returns

Earnings Yield is a simple yet effective measure to use for investors with exposure to stocks as well as bonds. The metric is an inverse of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is usually used to find undervalued stocks.

However, if an investor wants to compare stocks with fixed income securities or the market at large, earnings yield may prove to be a more appropriate metric.

Earnings Yield is calculated as (Annual Earnings per Share/Market Price) x 100. Stocks with higher earnings yield are likely to offer healthier returns.

Earnings Yield can also be used to compare the performance of a market index with the 10-year Treasury yield. The market index is considered undervalued compared to the 10-year Treasury bill when market yield is higher than that of the bond. In such a scenario, value investors should ideally choose to invest in the stock market rather than the 10-year Treasury bill.

However, one must remember that T-bills are risk free, while stock investments come with a caveat. It would be a good idea to add a risk premium to the Treasury yield while comparing it with earnings yield of a stock or the overall market.

The Winning Strategy Is Found in This Screen:

We have set Earnings Yield greater than 10% as our primary screening criterion, but it alone cannot be used for picking stocks that have the potential to generate solid returns.

So, we have added the following parameters to the screen:

Estimated EPS growth for the next 12 months greater than or equal to the S&P 500: This metric compares the 12-month forward EPS estimate with the 12-month actual EPS.

Average Daily Volume (20 Day) greater than or equal to 100,000: High trading volume implies that a stock has adequate liquidity.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5.

Buy-Rated Stocks: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have been known to outperform peers in any type of market environment.

Here are four of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

