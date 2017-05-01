Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock Still Looks Sick

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) have been disappointing for some time. GILD stock is down just 4.7% so far in 2017, but has tumbled more than 22% over the past year. Making matters worse, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) is up 13% this year. Although many find Gilead stock attractive due to its valuation, others view it as a value trap.

But let’s try looking at some of the positives.

For starters, Gilead Sciences pays out a 3.1% dividend yield. Income-hungry investors are sure to see GILD stock pop up in their screeners when searching for yield. The company also continues to buy back tons of stock. But this is a sticky subject.

In 2016, the company bought back some $10 billion worth of stock. However, that didn’t stop shares of GILD from tumbling over 30% last year. Since mid-2015, shares have fallen 43% from $120. In other words, the buyback has not helped to stem the bleeding of the share price.

Bulls also argue about the valuation, as Gilead currently sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. This has constantly fallen over the years though, tumbling from a P/E ratio of roughly 30 down to sub-7 levels. Yes, the valuation is low, but that alone does not make it a stock to buy.

The Negatives for Gilead

As much as investors love a good value, this one looks like a trap. In fact, in March we labeled Gilead as one the “10 Stocks You’d Be Foolish to Buy Right Now.”

The reasoning was simple. GILD stock has been trading with a below-7.5x price-to-earnings ratio since early 2016. In that time, shares of Gilead have fallen from $90 to $67, a 25% decline. The reason? While sales have come down slightly, its net income has declined notably. Bringing in $13.5 billion last year was good, but not compared to the $18.1 billion earned in 2015.

The problem with Gilead is growth. Without a more exciting pipeline or an acquisition, GILD will continue to see its numbers fall. For instance, analysts expect sales to fall 18.7% this year to $24.7 billion. In 2018, they estimate another 8.1% decline.

