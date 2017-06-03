3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

I don’t know if you’ve taken a look at an earnings calendar of late, but there are tumbleweeds rolling through. That’s because 99% of the S&P 500 have taken the earnings plunge.

It’s been one heck of a season, too, with earnings growth tracking the highest since the third quarter of 2011, according to FactSet Earnings Insights. Of course, the big names have mostly reported their first-quarter earnings, so we’re looking at only a handful of companies on tap next week. But they’re no slouches.

Those companies include H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB ), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) and Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL ). They’re not very high-volume stocks (with KR stock boasting the most volume at 8.7 million), but they do act as important bookends in theri respective sectors as we prepare to embark into the second-quarter season in July.

Here’s what to expect next week:

