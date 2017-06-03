3 Tech Stocks the Market Is Fed Up With

Momentum keeps going until it doesn’t. May sound simple, but it has simply been the best trading strategy over the past two weeks.
This is especially true for the momentum poster child stocks like Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and even old stalwart PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ).
Higher prices beget higher prices, until the prices are lower. Then the momentum ends. Yesterday, these three stocks finally saw lower closing prices after massive eight-day gains.
With another downleg more likely than not, let’s look at an aggressive and conservative option trade to position for a pullback on each of these three names.