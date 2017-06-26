My most recent analyses of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) were less than enthusiastic about AMD stock.

What with the semiconductor company bringing out a lot of new products, the internet is chock full of discussion whether AMD is going to win or lose its fight against much bigger competition.

In early May, I poured cold water all over shareholders’ dreams of another another 300% move like it came close to accomplishing in 2016 — almost 10 times the average annual return of its semiconductor peers.

A Resilient Stock of Late

If nothing else, AMD stock has spunk — a trait embraced by those investors long the company’s shares.

“Goldman Sachs are biased and are playing politics with AMD. They admitted they have a dog in the fight with Nvidia and are betting that Nvidia will reach $300 a share,” wrote one Seeking Alpha subscriber June 14 responding to a sell rating from the investment bank. “Which means that Goldman Sachs are purposely trying to devalue AMD to prop up Nvidia.”

That’s a commitment to AMD stock that borders on the paranoid. Yes, it’s true that Wall Street firms have their own agendas when it comes to trading stocks, but it’s ludicrous to think Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) analyst Toshiya Hari or the company itself has a sell rating on Advanced Micro Devices simply to make Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) stock more attractive.

Not a Good Time to Buy AMD Stock

InvestorPlace.com’s Josh Enomoto has a much simpler reason why AMD isn’t the best place to be right now.

“Advanced Micro Devices has put out a few product victories this year, which is commendable and justifies at least some of this bullishness,” wrote Enomoto June 23. “But until AMD is able to show that it’s really able to put together a profit, its hot runs will continue to be extinguished when it runs out of headline steam.”

Given how far it’s come since the end of 2015, when AMD stock traded for less than $3, any disappointing news when it announces second-quarter earnings July 31 will result in a smack-down similar to the one in May when its share price declined 24% due to less-than-stellar Q1 2017 results.

That doesn’t mean it can’t move higher at some point in the next 12 months. In late May, I suggested that Advanced Micro Devices is in a reasonably good financial position despite the fact it can’t make money on a consistent basis.

