Why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Will Go MUCH Further

Looks like I was right about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) stock being a better investment than Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock. Although both have performed very well since the end of March when my column touting BABA stock over AMZN was published, the stock has risen significantly more since then. Given the strength of Chinese e-commerce and the potential strong growth engines, Alibaba stock still has a great deal of upside left, and investors should buy the shares at current levels.

Of course, Alibaba stock got a huge boost June 8 after the e-commerce giant announced that it expects its revenue to surge 45%-49% during fiscal 2018. According to CNBC, the news literally caused investors who were present for the announcement to emit “gasps of wow.”

BABA Stock: It’s Not So Shocking

But they really shouldn’t have been so surprised, since Chinese e-commerce has actually been on fire for some time. According to a recently published report by iResearch, B2C e-commerce in China jumped 32.4% yea-over-year in 2016, Fung Business Intelligence reported last month. Moreover, the total transaction value of the country’s mobile e-commerce rose an incredible 58.3% in 2016. And 2016 was a rather weak year for the Chinese economy.

Now that the country’s economy has improved, nobody should be startled that Alibaba’s core e-commerce business is really taking off, leading to yesterday’s upbeat forecast. Moreover, the company’s revenue surged 60% last quarter, versus the same period a year earlier, representing the largest such increase since its IPO in 2014.

BABA’s core business could reach really staggering heights, if the forecasts of CEO Jack Ma prove to be accurate. Newsweek quoted him as saying that online spending will be greater than the total of the rest of the world by the end of 2018. According to the tech magnate, 1 billion packages will be delivered each day in China, up from just under 100 million now.

In a country with 730 million internet users and an economy expanding rapidly, Ma’s projections actually sound pretty incredible and totally realistic at the same time.

