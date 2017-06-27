Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock REALLY Worth the Risk?

I’ve written before about why Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA ) is a risky play. BABA stock has been on a tear over the last six months as more analysts compare the firm to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) when the U.S. e-commerce juggernaut set up shop.

I still think Alibaba stock is a risky addition to investors’ portfolios; however, some new developments suggest that taking the plunge on the stock might be worth it.

One of the major reasons I have been skeptical on BABA stock is the company’s lack of an international expansion plan. At the moment, Alibaba only operates in Asia and it’s unclear exactly how the firm plans to broaden its horizons. Not only does this concern me from a future growth standpoint, but it also worries me on a macroeconomic level.

BABA Stock: A Risky Business

Alibaba investors are hugely dependent on the success of the Chinese economy. That’s troubling because China isn’t exactly known for being transparent when it comes to reporting economic data. Pressure on Beijing to meet targets and produce robust numbers is higher than ever, and many analysts believe that some of the country’s figures have been inflated over the past few years. Not only that, but even if the economic data isn’t entirely accurate, it still doesn’t paint the country in the best light.

However, it would be silly to overlook a stock like Alibaba just because the firm is solely dependent on China right now. BABA stock also has a lot going for it as well.

For one thing, Alibaba has sky-high aspirations. The company has spent $21 billion on strategic acquisitions over the last two years, and many of those purchases look great from a growth standpoint. BABA is planing to become more than just an e-commerce business and the firm looks poised to become China’s next YouTube and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) in addition to being a leading e-commerce provider.

Not only that, but the firm has been working to grow its cloud computing arm as well. Revenue from cloud computing was up 103% in the firm’s most recent earnings report. That’s a huge increase and it bodes well for BABA stock’s future.

Alibaba’s International Partnerships

While BABA stock’s moves outside the retail space are enticing, its developments within the firm’s e-commerce business that I find most intriguing. Alibaba recently announced new partnerships with Driscoll’s and Chicken of the Sea that will allow the companies to sell strawberries and canned fish to Chinese consumers via the online platform.

What’s good about U.S. firms partnering with BABA is that it gives the company a leg up against competition from companies like Amazon that have more international ties.

