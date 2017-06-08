Amazon Unlimited Cloud Storage Plan Is No More

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is getting rid of one of its most popular plans for those who have a hefty haul of files.

The e-commerce retailer announced that it will be getting rid of its unlimited cloud storage plan, which was deemed as a bargain by many as it made Amazon one of the leaders in the cloud storage industry.

However, all good things must come to an end and the company is looking to cash in with its new plans. The previous unlimited cloud storage plan would set you back $60 a year for all the data you can store, or $12 a year for being able to only store an unlimited amount of photos.

The new plan is still decent for those with storage issues on their computers as they will receive a terabyte of space on the cloud for $60 a year. Alternately, they can pay $11.99 a year for 100 GB of storage.

If consumers opt to go the terabyte route, they can buy another terabyte of space for $60. All in all, they can buy a maximum of 30TB of space at this rate.

Amazon added that the company will give customers with the unlimited plan 180 days to download or delete their data if they don’t want to add one of the new plans.

AMZN stock fell by a fraction of a percentage on Thursday.