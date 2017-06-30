Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock and Its iPhone Woes Reveal a Critical Weakness

No stranger to the spotlight, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) received plenty of attention from consumer tech experts and market analysts. But this time around, the coverage isn’t exactly flattering. Concerns are brewing about whether or not Apple can continue to spark interest for its products. The slowdown in AAPL stock certainly doesn’t help matters.

Source: Shutterstock

InvestorPlace’s recent coverage for Apple stock generally skews bullish. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the tech giant is out of the woods. Bloomberg cast doubt on the upcoming iPhone 8 when it reported in early June that “Apple isn’t currently planning to support next-generation Gigabit LTE networks.” Essentially, AAPL will be behind its competitors before the green flag drops.

Compounding matters is the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ). QCOM provides modems for Apple, and is already integrating Gigabit LTE technology. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) is another modem provider, and they don’t have any beef with AAPL. However, Intel won’t support the new advancement until next year.

More recently, a rumor from an unnamed source claimed that Apple will delay the iPhone 8 release due to a shortage of OLED displays. The source pegs Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), which allegedly cannot keep up with demand. If so, it represents another problem in a long line of troubling headwinds for Apple stock.

Apple faces Fierce Competition

Of course, when you’re dealing with Apple, not everything is bad news. Based on footage of an iPhone 8 dummy model, as well as leaked recordings of its accessories, the new phone will be similar in size to the iPhone 7 but will feature a larger display. Other rumors claim that the 8 will feature wireless charging technology.

But will that be enough to satisfy AAPL stock investors? Here, I side with InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango’s sage advice. He asserts that the core basis for investing in the company is safety. Lango writes, “Apple is a household name with a bunch of institutional support, lots of cash on the balance sheet, tons of cash flow, a much-hyped iPhone set to launch later this year and promising new business growth. It’s hard not to be attracted to AAPL stock in that lighting.”

