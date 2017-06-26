Bottom-Fish Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock for Mighty Mickey Profits

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) shares tagged a new year-to-date low of $103.17 on Friday. Poor Mickey. Ever since April 27, he’s seen his net worth tumble 10% alongside DIS stock. And with that, what began as a mild pullback has officially become a correction.

Over the weekend, Sir Mickey, the magic mouse himself, reached out to me in search of comfort. He expressed a fear that his beloved flagship was on its way into bear country. His principal question was whether I could find a silver lining — a sliver of hope among the otherwise dismal performance of Disney stock in recent months.

Not wanting to disappoint, I pulled out my charts and went to town on some whiz-bang analysis and a trade, which you’ll find below.

Disney’s Charts

For starters, Disney shares have a ways to go before officially entering a bear market. To fall 20% from its peak and officially qualify for Wall Street’s definition of a bear market, DIS stock would have to plummet to $92.88, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

But the whole 20% threshold doesn’t mean much to traders anyways.

Most define whether a stock is bullish or bearish by its price trend, and there’s no doubt Disney is in a downtrend on its daily chart. If it’s not obvious based on the recent series of lower pivot highs and lower pivot lows, then take a gander at the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, both of which are descending.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

One ray of sunshine on the moving average front is the 200-day MA, which DIS is currently wrestling with. This popular, long-term average is often a battleground. If Disney lovers want to put up a fight, there’s no better time than now, and no better spot than its current residence.

Perhaps the most interesting development — and one that should provide a bit of hope to Mickey and friends — is the slowing momentum.

As the stock has been forming lower pivot lows, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — my favorite momentum indicator, found in the bottom panel of the above chart — has been carving out higher swing lows creating what’s known as divergence. Specifically, this is a bullish divergence, and it suggests the downtrend is losing steam.

