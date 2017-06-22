Analysts Are Overestimating Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is bound to keep disappointing investors and the Street — as it did on June 20 — for a very simple reason: Many, if not most, investors, analysts and pundits think that Chipotle’s same-store sales will follow the same pattern as other restaurant chains that suffered food-borne illness outbreaks like Taco Bell in the U.S. and Kentucky Fried Chicken in China, but Chipotle is fundamentally different from those chains.

Investors should sell Chipotle stock. The shares are bound to keep dropping as the company’s results will continue to miss the Street’s overly optimistic forecasts.

The Big Problem for CMG Stock

Chipotle is different than other restaurant chains that dealt with foodborne illness outbreaks because its biggest selling point was and is the supposed healthiness of its food. Nobody who is worried about healthy eating goes to Taco Bell or Kentucky Fried Chicken very often. But many of Chipotle’s biggest fans were very concerned about healthy eating.

Since words like “E. coli” and “nonovirus” are the very antithesis of healthy eating, it’s going to take CMG much longer to win back those consumers than it took Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken to convince their devil-may-care devotees to return to their restaurants.

That’s certainly a big reason why Chipotle’s results aren’t yet close to where they were in 2015, before the foodborne illness crisis began. And it helps explain why the company has had to resort to spending more on marketing and promotions to lure consumers to its restaurant. That is, because the company can’t convince health-conscious consumers to return, it’s being forced to use more promotions and discounts to lure consumers who are more interested in value

So the valuation models that many analysts have constructed based on the experiences of Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken are about as valuable as burritos made a month ago.

