Why Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Stock Has a Chance to Shine

The past year for Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ) has certainly been filled with drama. Perhaps the most pivotal event was the failed merger with Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB ). The main reason was that ETP could not get a tax opinion. It also didn’t help that energy prices continued to languish, making it tough to sustain valuations.

So it should be no surprise that ETP stock has taken a hit. The shares are off a grueling 39% from the 52-week high. In fact, there has been a general bear move with MLPs. For the year so far, the Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA: AMLP ) is off about 10% for the year so far.

OK then, what now? Perhaps ETP stock is an opportunity? Or should investors continue to be cautious?

Well, I think ETP stock does represent an interesting value — yet there still remain notable risks.

Keep in mind that the implosion of the deal for Williams did not blunt the deal-making appetite for Energy Transfer Partners. Note that the company has recently closed a $21.3 billion merger agreement with Sunoco Logistics Partners LP.

Overall, it looks like a spot-on move — and should be a nice driver for ETP stock. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive for distributable cash flow per common unit and there will be a boost to the balance sheet. Oh, and yes, ETP expects to realize sizeable cost synergies, which are anticipated to exceed $200 million per year by 2019.

In terms of the strategic benefits, ETP will get more scale and diversification for its platform. Consider that SXL brings its substantial natural gas liquids business. What’s more, both ETP and SXL have invested about $15 billion in new projects during the last five years.

And the good news is that these projects are showing traction. During the first quarter, the Comanche Trail and Trans-Pecos pipelines have gone online and are generating fee income. As for the second half of this year, there are a spate of new projects that will come online, including the following:

Permian Express 3 Project: The capacity is 100,000 barrels per day of crude.

Bayou Bridge Pipeline Project: This involves a major deal with Phillips 66 Partners LP

(NYSE: Mariner East System: The project is focused on the Marcellus Shale for natural gas, with a capacity of 275,000 barrels per day.

Revolution System Project: This involves 110 miles of gathering pipelines.

Marcellus/Utica Rover Pipeline: This includes 712 miles of pipeline with a capacity of 3.25 Bcf/d.

