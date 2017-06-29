Why Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) shares were soaring today as the company received an upgrade from a major firm.

B. Riley raised its rating of the online coupon service from a “neutral” to a “buy” in a research report issued in the morning. A number of other analysts have also rated Groupon recently.

Cowen and Company reaffirmed its “underperform” rating and $3.00 price target on the company on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and $5.50 price target on the company on the same day.

Groupon last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 3, unveiling earnings of one cent per share, ahead of the one-cent loss it posted in the year-ago period, as well as the one-cent loss analysts expected.

Revenue tallied up to $673.63 million for its first quarter of the current fiscal year. The figure was lower than the $698.44 million it raked in in the year-ago period, while also being considerably lower than the $724.36 million Wall Street expected from Groupon’s period.

Full-year expectations for fiscal 2017 were also set by the company then, with gross profit slated to be between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA will be between $200 million and $240 million.

GRPN stock was up 4.2% as of late-morning Thursday.