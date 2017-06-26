Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Is on Track for Decade-Long Highs

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) have been on fire this year, climbing almost 50% in 2017. After tagging $33 earlier this month, MU stock abruptly pulled back, declining more than 10% in just a few trading sessions. However, with its recent rebound — up about 6% last week, and another 2% this morning on a fresh upgrade — Micron is right back on the cusp of new multiyear highs.

Micron’s performance should come as little surprise. Other chipmakers, like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) have been on fire this year.

But will the rally continue?

Today’s Catalyst

Monday’s burst in MU shares comes courtesy of Wells Fargo analyst David Wong, who raised his price target on the stock from $32.50 to $40, representing about 26% upside from current prices.

This comes just a couple days before Micron’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report, which is slated for Thursday after the bell.

According to StreetInsider, “Analyst David Wong notes a continuing firmness in memory pricing, suggesting the company’s revenue and profitability could be better than expected, resulting in a raising of estimates, as benign pricing environment will potentially drive revenue growth and margin improvements.”

That has MU stock up 2% on Monday.

Boom and Bust

Micron and other chipmakers operate in a boom-bust industry. That’s not what long-term, buy-and-hold investors like to hear.

But it’s music to the ears of short-term and nimble investors.

For instance, Micron traded below $7 at the start of 2013. It proceeded to rally to multiyear highs near $36.50 in late 2014 before falling back to $10 in early 2016. Now? Shares are back above $30. Depending on where buy-and-hold folks jumped in, they’ve either had their hearts ripped out or their next five vacations paid for.

Nimbler traders willing to cut bait more quickly may have been able to ride two triplers inside of five years.

All of this is fed by the fact that Micron’s business — and by extension, MU stock — is heavily cyclical. When demand is high and supply is tight (like right now) chipmakers like Micron have pricing power. When additional factories add supply, or when demand drops, that pricing power diminishes, cramping profits and driving shares lower.

It’s going to happen again, to Micron and the rest. That’s just how it goes. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the rides.

The Problem With Micron

MU shares are up more than 160% over the past 12 months, and it’s already up more than 15% over the past month. Micron is, simply put, running hot.

But it’s doing so with earnings just a couple days away — and that kind of catalyst paired with a breakneck pace make it awfully difficult to buy with much confidence.

