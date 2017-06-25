Why Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Hasn’t Lost an Ounce of Risk

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) have been a serious disappointment this year. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) announced its intention to acquire Rite Aid more than a year and a half ago. Many investors thought RAD stock would either be trading higher or, preferably, no longer exist as a public company.

That hasn’t been the case. With the Federal Trade Commission dragging its feet, it has been the cause of heavy frustration from both sides.

Understandably, a well-run outfit like Walgreens just wants to know what’s going on. Will it acquire Rite Aid — which is seemingly deteriorating by the quarter — or will it move on without it?

RAD: The Deadline

It seems we’ll have that answer in as little as two weeks. Walgreens recently put a deadline on the deal, forcing the FTC to reveal its decision within 60 days. That was more than a month ago.

The FTC will now have to answer by July 7, but there are expectations it will want the decision complete before the July 4 holiday. It has been a long and frustrating road, but at least it looks set to end soon.

The Hangup

There’s no reason it should have taken the FTC this long to decide. It’s not as if we haven’t seen retail players merge before or a category-leader scoops up a less-than-stellar competitor a few rungs lower on the ladder.

There were certainly some concerns about the No. 1 taking out and merging with the No. 3. Mostly, those concerns are antitrust related. That’s why the WBA-RAD duo agreed to divest a number of locations to Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ).

However, there was then the concern that Fred’s couldn’t handle such a large deal, (over 1,000 locations depending on the final terms of the deal). It would also roughly triple the size of Fred’s current base. Earlier this month though, Fred’s said it has increased its financing available in the deal.

Where Does Rite Aid Fit?

Walgreens is in the driver’s seat here, in that it will be fine with or without the deal. If the FTC allows it to go through (which is not the assumption), it picks up a number of new locations and can begin its transformation process. If the FTC blocks the deal, then Walgreens will go about its way and keep plenty of cash in its pockets.

