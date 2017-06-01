Thursday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Facebook Inc (FB) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are headed higher this morning, as Wall Street looks to make up ground following back-to-back losing sessions. But employment data will be traders’ focus heading into the weekend, as ADP’s May private-sector employment report hits today as a precursor to tomorrow’s May nonfarms payroll report.

Additionally, manufacturing reports from Markit and the ISM are on tap later this morning, followed by April construction spending and May U.S. auto sales.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have gained 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures are up 0.12% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.17%.

On the options front, volume remained scarce on Wednesday, with only about 13.9 million calls and 13.3 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio slipped to 0.63, while the 10-day moving average ticked higher to 0.64, tagging another one-week high.

Topping Wednesday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) still drew heavy call volume despite CEO Brian Moynihan talking down second-quarter expectations. Elsewhere, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner Mary Meeker said she believes that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) could be sitting on a $16 billion revenue opportunity gap, prompting a rush of call activity. Finally, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) briefly topped $1,000 per share for the first time yesterday, but options traders remained cautious after the milestone.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Speaking at an industry conference yesterday, BofA CEO Brian Moynihan warned that the financial giant’s second-quarter would be hurt by falling trading revenue, lower-than-expected interest rates and the divestment of certain assets. The biggest hit was likely trading revenue, with Moynihan anticipating a year-over-year decline of 10% to 12%.

BofA’s CEO attempted to soften the blow by noting that last year’s trading revenue was an unusually high benchmark to hit and that first-half trading revenue would still be up 3% to 4% year-over-year.

BAC stock options traders didn’t seem to mind the warning, or the more than 2% decline in the shares. Volume on BofA stock topped 1.09 million contracts, with calls making up 62% of the day’s take, hinting that options traders are expecting BAC to continue higher despite the warning.

In fact, the largest BAC contract in yesterday’s Trade-Alert.com data was a block of 58,000 June $23 calls that crossed at the ask price of 18 cents, or $18 per contract. For the trader hit breakeven on this position, BAC would need to rally about 3.5%.

