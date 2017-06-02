Western Refining, Inc. (WNR) Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Leads 16 Activist Investor Filings

There were 16 notable investor filings on Thursday. Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE: WNR ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

ShorTel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOR ) – RGM Capital, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 6.13% ownership stake in ShorTel. This is a decrease of 5.40% from their previous filing.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENC ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 0.41% ownership stake in Gencor Industries.

EnteroMedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETRM ) – Nihalani Rajesh has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 35.10% ownership stake in EnteroMedics.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS ) – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.12% ownership stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX ) – Partner Fund Management, L.P. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.40% ownership stake in Endologix.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS ) – Portolan Capital Management, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.97% ownership stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC ) – GUPTA NIRAJ has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 7.50% ownership stake in Alphatec Holdings.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX ) – Baker Brothers Advisors LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 40.40% ownership stake in Genomic Health.

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE ) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.90% ownership stake in Aerohive Networks. This is a decrease of 15.71% from their previous filing.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG ) – ABRAMS BISON PARTNERS, LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.10% ownership stake in Signet Jewelers. This is a decrease of 48.33% from their previous filing.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB ) – Abdiel Qualified Master Fund LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.40% ownership stake in MINDBODY. This is a decrease of 14.55% from their previous filing.

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ: CACB ) – Green Equity Investors V, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Cascade Bancorp. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE: WNR ) – Foster Paul L has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Western Refining. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE: WNR ) – Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Western Refining. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD ) – Tieton Capital Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.90% ownership stake in Psychemedics. This is a decrease of 12.50% from their previous filing.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX ) – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.20% ownership stake in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33.19% from their previous filing.

