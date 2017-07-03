3 Big Tech Stocks to Buy With Impunity

The tech selloff that took place over the past month took its toll on a large number of Big Tech stocks. And while some definitely sported more attractive valuations after taking a hit, that doesn’t mean that all are worth picking up at a discount. Nor does that mean you can jump into the rallies underway and come out whole.

Source: Shutterstock

A “summer swoon” could still be in the cards for some names, as the bull market has been powered by an unsustainable trend higher in tech stocks over the past few years (leading to comparisons with the dot-com bust).

By sorting through those stocks hit during the rout in tech with my technical analysis, however, I’m seeing three good opportunities in Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Each has pulled back quite a bit in the past six weeks and is signaling that it could be time to buy selectively.

Next Page