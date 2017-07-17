Amazon Anytime: Is AMZN Planning a WhatsApp Competitor?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it is rolling out a messaging app called Amazon Anytime.

Source: Amazon

The messaging service is expected to be in a similar place as other top messaging apps from a technology standpoint, including features such as photo sharing and video sharing. It is designed to be an “an all-in-one feature rich service that could even rival social networks,” AFTV News reports.

Apart from regular text messaging, Amazon Anytime will allow you to make voice and video calls, add filters to pictures and videos, tag other users with an @mention, use stickers and Gifs, as well as play games with one another. You can make audio or video calls with other individuals or groups.

You can also contact businesses to order products or make reservations with Amazon Anytime, plus the e-commerce retailer claims the service will be secure and encrypted. It is expected to work with a number of desktop and mobile devices.

Amazon Anytime even allows you to split bills and order food via chat. It is unclear how far ahead in development the company is with the app.

The company has also yet to unveil if its name would be featured prominently in the chatting app, or if it would not be included at all.

AMZN stock is up 0.6% Monday.