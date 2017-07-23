Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Could Soon Suffer From Too Many Irons in the Fire

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is getting ahead of itself. The past six weeks have certainly brought plenty of excitement and gains for AMZN stock investors.

Last month, Amazon shocked the retail world with its bid for high-end grocer Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) for $42 a share. AMZN had eschewed traditional brick-and-mortar locations. The decision to buy Whole Foods shows that it is willing to bring the fight to traditional retailers in a whole new way.

Stocks of dozens of companies, including rival groceries, big box retailers, mall operators, and packaged foods companies all slumped following the announcement. But that wasn’t enough disruption for one month and Amazon’s moves continued to send shockwaves across the market.

The company next announced that it will roll out a Geek Squad-style tech services unit, a frontal assault on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ). Until now, the big-box electronics and appliance retailer has been one of the few firms whose stock has held up during the so-called retail apocalypse. Amazon clearly still has the company in its sights and BBY stock dropped 7% on the news.

Amazon then opened another line of fire, this time against online real estate websites. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z ) and its ilk slumped on news that Amazon will be reaching into that sector, as well.

And this past week ended with the newly minted shares of meal kit producer Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) falling to levels almost 40% below their June 29 IPO price, on news that AMZN will soon be a rival.

Great News For Amazon, Right?

AMZN stock has reacted as you might expect in this bull market: by going straight up. In fact, remarkably enough, the rise in AMZN stock on the day it announced the Whole Foods deal coincidentally equaled the amount it will pay.

Owners of AMZN stock have enjoyed several years of almost uninterrupted gains. Nothing has changed on that front, of late. Following the WFM bid news, Amazon stock hit the long-awaited $1,000 mark. After a slight dip, shares have retaken the $1,000 level following the news that it is targeting various other firms with new initiatives.

Clearly, investors think Amazon can do no wrong. And they may be right. It has never paid to bet against founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos.

At this point, Amazon is in a virtuous cycle; the market believes the e-commerce juggernaut will usually succeed, so any risky move, such as buying almost 500 grocery stores, is viewed as a sure-fire winner.

Real Risk Developing

However, there is real risk developing in AMZN stock. It’s almost impossible for any company to take on so many new business ventures simultaneously and not drastically mess up a few of them .

The biggest winners of the late 1990s tended to have this same voracious growth pattern, appearing to devour all potential competitors in sight.

