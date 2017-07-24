Dial Up BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Profits With Less Risk

No doubt shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) are looking more secure on the price chart. But with no guarantees there and another sort of technical breach unlikely, getting dialed in with BBRY stock using a modestly bullish but range-bound options play is smart business. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

It has been nearly a month since examining BlackBerry, the original smart phone manufacturer and a company attempting to successfully execute on a far-from-certain turnaround. And since that time, it has remained, for lack of a better description, an “all is quiet on the western front” situation off and on the BBRY stock chart.

Off the price chart of BBRY, the one piece of news which tried, but failed, to incentivize BlackBerry bulls into action was a business endorsement from the U.S. federal government’s National Information Assurance Partnership or NIAP.

In gaining authorities approval, Blackberry now has the right to sell its software tools for phone and text encryption. But the approval is far from exclusive and merely pits the company against staunch competition from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Samsung Electronic KRW5000 (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) among others.

As such, until and if contracts are signed, all remains quiet on that front.

And on the U.S. stock market where shares of BlackBerry reside, it has also been a period of relative quiet. The good news there is the turnaround in BBRY stock does look slightly more promising for bullish traders.

BBRY Stock Weekly Chart

BBRY stock hasn’t won over any fans of momentum-style trading the past few weeks. Technically speaking, however, there’s increased evidence a supportive situation for bullish investors is being established.

When I last wrote about BBRY on June 27, it was in the immediate aftermath of the company’s earnings reaction. An initial test of a key support zone appeared “net positive” in our view and sufficient for a softer delta, bullish options strategy.

Fast forward to this past Friday’s close and the BBRY weekly chart shows three consecutive inside doji candlesticks have formed while continuing to hold the detailed area of technical support. The price action is improved upon as stochastics has moved into an oversold position.

Next Page