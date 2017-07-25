Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock’s Story Did Not Change — Stick With It

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) stock has been resilient against many obstacle headlines. It has benefited from the Donald Trump rally, but I bet it would have done just as well without it. CAT is now 43% higher than 12 months ago. This cannot all be from the hopes that fiscal spending will get done this year. Buying of this size in a mature stock usually is based on strong fundamentals.

CAT reported earnings this morning, and they indeed delivered great results. So the fundamental story is still alive and well so bulls still have the upper hand. The trend will continue until we get a market-wide drop, and that is not an evident forecast. Strong upside momentum continues upwards for as long as the macro is also moving higher especially with strong fundamentals like CAT’s.



Click to Enlarge So did I miss the trade? No. Thanks to CAT options, I can still profit from the price action as if I had a time machine.

Key to my success using options to trade Caterpillar stock is that I am willing to sell risk for income below support levels. I cannot do this in stocks if I don’t believe in their fundamentals. CAT has value even at these levels and with today’s news.

Furthermore, the promise of fiscal spending is a thesis that is not likely to die soon. I believe that politicians will kick the can long enough to keep the promise of infrastructure spending lingering for a while. This will keep a bid below CAT. The bulls are then likely to buy any dips we may get.

Fundamentally, CAT stock is not cheap, but luckily the analysts are not expecting much. Most of them rate Caterpillar as a hold, which reduces the likelihood of a deluge of downgrade headlines. In fact, we could have a few upgrades to come.

Since January of 2016, Caterpillar stock has been jumping from one breakout pattern to another thereby feeding this amazing 85% rally. So for this to change, the story of CAT needs to change in a material way and I don’t believe that management did that today.

