Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock Needs More Than Queso, Drive-Thru

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) announced earnings Tuesday after the close, and so far, shares have done nothing but move lower. That’s because despite better-than-expected earnings, a couple of health-related issues have put fear back in play again, roughly two years after E. coli scares came to roost and knocked CMG stock out from the sky.

Just take a look at the three-month daily chart of Chipotle stock below.



Since the beginning of June this year, you will see the rapid decline. The company beat its earnings-per-share estimates, but as Dana Blankenhorn points out in his latest article, CMG may face an uphill battle with trust.

After their problems started in 2015, he points out that customers may not be ready to come back especially after another recent health scare in Virginia. In addition, he says there is a rule of thumb that says stocks take about 18 months to come back after a scandal. That takes us to 2019.

Chipotle has made a couple of announcements of late meant to renew interest in CMG stock. The company is adding queso — the chain’s “most requested item” — to the menu, and starting to test out drive-through windows.

But it’ll take more than that to cure Chipotle’s near-term ails.

How to Handle Chipotle

We’re in the meat of earnings season, and there’s still a heavy release schedule set for the next couple weeks. If you’ve ever traded over an earnings announcement, you probably know that sometimes what happens is not what you thought what would happen based on the report.

Take for example Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ). After a bullish run ahead of earnings, the stock gapped down after reporting relatively decent earnings. Advertising, paid clicks and total revenue, just to name a few, increased year-over-ear. The $2.7 billion European Commission fine that was paid during the quarter could not be overlooked, but investors knew about it ahead of time. Maybe the increase in shares was priced in ahead of the report?

The point is you never know how stocks will react, and this can make it difficult to trade a company, even after it announces. But with options, you can structure a trade to profit with several different expectations.

Here is what I am thinking.

