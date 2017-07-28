Friday's early movers: AMZN, SBUX, INTC >>> READ MORE
Each Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Dip Is a Buy. This One Is Too.

Bears always expect the worst in AMZN stock. Of course, Amazon bears are always wrong, so bet against them.

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Jul 28, 2017, 10:28 am EDT
Source: Shutterstock

They say insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome. Bears keep trying to short Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) even after a decade of being wrong still expect to be right. AMZN stock is down this morning, but I bet that even in the short-term, they’re wrong again this time.

Amazon reported disappointing profits last night, and the stock is down more than 3% Friday morning in response. The main concern is spending … so what else is news? I don’t think you can accomplish what AMZN has without spending a lot, and most of Wall Street agrees.

What pundits keep missing is that startup companies need to overspend. “Amazon isn’t a startup,” you say. False. Amazon still is a startup growth company because it’s perpetually entering new ventures. We still don’t need Amazon to be profitable, and yet, Amazon is profitable!

AMZN stock chart
Click to Enlarge When Amazon stock fell to $800 on the February earnings report, I not only went long Amazon, but went on record saying it would climb $900 within weeks. Now here we are with the bears celebrating its fall to $1,010.

So, what do we do here? Same as always – buy the dip in AMZN stock!

Sorta.

I don’t buy into stocks and merely hope they rally. But when I see upside potential, I like to sell risk below levels that other people fear. For my risk, I collect a premium, and if I am right I keep it without ever owning any shares. I just bet on support levels holding, and where I place my risk determines how much premium I collect.

The closer we bet to the current price, the more risk I take on, thus the more premium I collect. But I also prefer to leave a big margin for error to the point that leaves me with 80% statistical odds of success or better.

Today isn’t an argument about value in AMZN stock. Amazon clearly is expensive, but Wall Street pays a premium for future prospects. And this company’s future is massive. Amazon boasts extreme growth in a multitude of industries that are not even tied to each other. Its latest success is in cloud services, making this e-tailer diversified even though it’s an extremely aggressive operator.

There’s always a risk of deep correction when a stock trades at 200 times earnings. I know that a 3% dip here isn’t a chasm, so it may not be the bottom of this wave. But given today’s fear, I bet I can build a buffer big enough to outlast the selling.

