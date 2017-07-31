Snapchat parent Snap tumbles as IPO lockup ends >>> READ MORE
5 Pieces of Tech Nostalgia That Shaped the Future

  |  By VisualCapitalist, ValueWalk
Although many of the devices listed below may be buried in your garage or forgotten in a box in the attic or basement, there’s no denying that the influence they once had on modern technology was responsible for changing the entire world. Companies such as Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE), Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) most definitely made history with these products.

Today’s infographic from Safe Company is a throwback to the 1980s and 1990s, making us nostalgic for the heyday of these popular gadgets.

 

