General Motors Company (GM) Stock Drooping After a Not-Terrible Q2 Report

It’s not as if investors weren’t aware the recently completed second quarter was going to look relatively weaker for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ). Auto sales have been slumping for a while now, and GM saw year-over-year sales slide all three months of the second quarter. The company also fell short of sales estimates in two of those three quarters.

Source: Shutterstock

That slowdown gave rise to two overarching questions: How much deterioration would we see in the bottom line, and what was fiscally plausible going forward?

As it turns out, investors didn’t seem terribly pleased. Shares were down after Tuesday morning’s release of the second-quarter numbers, which were at least partially a pleasant surprise.

General Motors Q2 Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in June, General Motors turned $36.98 billion worth of revenue into operating earnings of $1.89 per share. In the same quarter a year earlier, GM cleared $1.79 per share (operating) on adjusted revenue of $37.38 billion. More important though, the Q2 results were mixed relative to analyst estimates, who had modeled a top line of $40.15 billion and a profit of $1.69 per share of GM stock.

Chairman & CEO Mary Barra commented:

“Disciplined and relentless focus on improving our business performance led to a strong quarter and very solid first half of the year. We will continue transforming GM to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver even more value for our shareholders.”

On the other hand, the $1.5 billion the company spent buying back GM stock last quarter drove all of the per-share progress. Adjusted EBIT was down 4.3% to $3.7 billion, and EBIT margins were down 30 basis points to 10%.

Profits from its all-important North American division fell from $3.75 billion to $3.48 billion. The earnings contribution from its international and finance arms were up slightly, and the loss created by its South American division was significantly smaller, shrinking from -$118 million in the second quarter of 2016 to a loss of only $23 million this time around. Total vehicles sold worldwide fell from 2.39 million to 2.34 million, though it’s worth noting the company temporarily shut down some of its production lines during the quarter to retool.

The waning numbers reflect an ongoing contraction of the United States’ and the world’s automobile market.

Industry-Wide Slowdown

To be fair, GM — along with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) and all the other major manufacturers — are up against some very stiff competition … themselves. Last year, the industry sold a record-breaking 17.55 million automobiles, edging out 2015’s then-record of 17.47 million units.

With most consumers who are willing and able to buy a new car already in a relatively new car, the need or desire to purchase another one is understandably muted. As of the most recent look, the annualized pace of new car sales in the United States has scaled back to around 17.1 million.

Next Page