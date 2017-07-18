Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Stock Battered Enough to Buy?

Thus far, the short life of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) as a public company has been pure misery. It has known nothing but falling prices. APRN stock is now down 40% since topping out at $11 on the day of its initial public offering — and it has been only two-and-a-half weeks, for heaven’s sake!

Blue Apron’s latest setback arrived yesterday on news that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) was getting in on the meal-kit delivery service. And as many a retailer and grocer can attest, AMZN is a market-share-stealing, death-dealing competitor.

Analyzing APRN shares here is tricky. Blue Apron obviously burst onto the public scene at much too high of a price and is in the process of finding its real value. And with a mere 12 daily candles to dissect, it’s not as if one can perform any type of technical analysis.

Heck, we don’t even have a bona fide pivot yet, let alone a trend. It’s been an uninterrupted, one-sided slide. And without sufficient price action, there simply isn’t anything (technically) to analyze. No trend, no support or resistance, and certainly not any chart patterns.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Nonetheless, the volatility of Blue Apron beckons to opportunity-seekers. If we can get on the right side of a stock that’s shaking and baking as much as APRN stock, then big profits await.

How to Game Blue Apron

In my mind, there are two things we can try to game here. First, APRN is bound to find equilibrium at some point. And despite Amazon’s unwelcome entrance into the space as well as the stock’s richly priced IPO, that “point” is going to be somewhere above zero.

Even if it is destined to flirt with zero down the road, it isn’t happening anytime soon, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s altogether more likely that bargain hunters swoop in, shorts run for cover, and we get a true bounce.

Now, whether that materializes at $6, $5 or $4 remains to be seen. But I’m willing to bet it happens sooner than later.

Second, the stock’s options carry substantial premiums. And why shouldn’t they? Blue Apron shares are down almost 50% in less than two weeks. Those juiced-up premiums mean traders who are willing to step and embrace risk here will receive a pretty penny.

