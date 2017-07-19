Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Is About to Break Out

Tech wreck? What tech wreck? With the Nasdaq scoring its eighth straight up day, weakness in the tech sector is now a distant memory. So much for the argument that the sector was topping. Momentum lovers will be happy to know that semiconductor stocks from Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) to Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) are on the mend. Though the entire trio looks solid, it’s MU stock that’s beckoning to my profit-seeking eyes today.

As an aside, the recent bear raid in the tech sector illustrates the difficulty of spotting tops as they form. There’s no doubt this eight-day rally is demoralizing any and all bears hoping for follow-through to the June swoon.

With the right shoulder of the head-and-shoulders pattern in the Nasdaq now broken, you can officially toss this reversal attempt into the garbage with all the rest of the failed tops in recent years.

MU Stock Charts

The glory that is Micron’s price trend can be seen in its entirety on a weekly chart.

MU boasts one of the cleanest-looking, most well-behaved trends on the Street. Since bottoming near $10 just last May, the stock has climbed some 219%.

Not bad for a year’s worth of work.

Micron’s channel has been money to trade off of. Every test of the trend line has been bought like clockwork, including the one from two weeks ago. Some mild signs of distribution did crop up during last month’s tantrum, but given the robust recovery in the tech sector, I wouldn’t be too concerned.

Alarmists might also point out the slight Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence that is forming. This signal suggests the weekly uptrend has slowed in momentum. But so what? Given the rocket-like rise in MU stock, it was bound to chill out sometime. And the consolidation comes with a silver lining — it’s building a base to trade a breakout from.

Turning to the daily chart reveals the recent rally has carried Micron stock back above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

And since the stock has paused for five trading sessions, we now have a clean breakout setup over $32.

