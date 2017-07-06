Sorry Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock, Still Not Interested

There are a lot of stocks out there, but in our estimation Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) remains a name best left for other bulls and bears to worry about with questionable conditions off and on the QCOM stock chart. Let me explain.

Sometimes stocks are made for watching safely from the sidelines. QCOM stock in our view remains one of those situations. I last discussed our very neutral stance back on May 19, which flew in the face of some increasingly confident action by Qualcomm investors on the price chart.

At the time, QCOM stock was rallying aggressively in the face of seemingly bad news related to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The tech Goliath and world’s largest company had announced it was suspending its royalty payments to Qualcomm and as a result forced Qualcomm management to reduce its guidance.

Nevertheless, investors were collectively of the mind the situation was better-than-feared or simply provided some much-needed clarity to move shares of QCOM higher. Doink!

Since then, over the last several weeks and following a brief continuation bid in QCOM stock, it has been an all downhill situation of sorts off and on the price chart with shares down about 4% for the period.

Off the QCOM chart, some of the modest weakness can rightfully be attributed to an expanded lawsuit by Apple. The company intends to prove Qualcomm’s current licensing business is illegal and allows QCOM stock to generate revenues and artificially high profits it shouldn’t be entitled too.

But while the legal repercussions could be serious to Qualcomm stock’s bottom and top-lines, it’s equally challenging to know how and when that’s all going to play out.

As well and as of today, those often other leading lines found on the QCOM price chart aren’t revealing their intentions to bulls or bears just yet either.

