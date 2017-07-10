Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Is a Very Nice Brew for Bulls

It has been a “bear-ista” of a time for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) investors the last few weeks. But with others having aggressively rung the register in SBUX stock, opportunity is knocking for those craving a nice blend of value and growth off and on the price chart and Starbucks options menu. Let me explain.

Following a lengthy and near two-year long brew cycle and period of relative weakness on the Starbucks chart, I wrote optimistically about the coffee impresario on May 25 and why purchasing a SBUX bull call spread looked attractively priced for the situation.

The timing in SBUX stock was good, but alas only for a short time. After a brief rally captured fresh, but modest all-time-highs, Starbucks reversed sharply. Shares are now off nearly 8% for the period as some investors rang the register, while others simply took to the exits with less money in their pockets.

So, what’s brewing in SBUX stock?

There was a matter involving a fecal bacteria health hazard in the U.K. That news, however, was first reported at the end of June and barely registered as a menace for investors already coping with the bulk of SBUX’s price decline.

Others have attributed the weakness in SBUX stock to growing skepticism the company can’t continue pulling off a very successful expansion into China as part of its Asian growth plan.

Starbucks has already set up a wildly successful 2,500 plus stores and plans to grow operations with 500 additional locations per year over the next five years. Ironically, the grumpier, “no-can-do” attitude sounds like some investors have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and are in desperate need of a Starbucks coffee.

Lastly, some of the resident, pooh-poohing bear-istas may be getting anxious that SBUX stock’s healthy earnings growth estimate of nearly 18% is prone to downward revision. The failing state of U.S. malls and Starbucks substantial toehold in and around those venues appears to be one easy target.

Bottom line though, despite the likely bearish secular trend in America’s malls, overseas growth initiatives, innovative strategies such as the company’s budding and very promising Roasteries and Reserve brand strategy, wildly popular loyalty program and new mobile ordering platform continue to make for a strong brew of ongoing and improved growth for SBUX stock.

