Trade eBay Inc (EBAY) Stock From the Auction Block

For those who missed the rally to these levels, the dip in eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) presents another chance to get on board. The earnings report failed to excite Wall Street, so EBAY stock is down 2%, but off of Thursday’s post-market lows.

EBay earnings lacked the pizzazz that traders expect these days, but this doesn’t change the fact that the company is cheap and its stock ascending trend remains intact. So after a small adjustment period, I expect that this tizzy too shall pass.

So to cautiously catch this falling knife I use eBay options. there I can build a cushion to account for the fact that I will not likely pin point the absolute bottom in eBay stock. When stocks fall fast, the fears translate into bloated put premiums and therein lies my opportunity to sell them to create income.

But before I sell premium against those fears I have to find levels where prices are not likely to go. An important element of this strategy is that I am willing and able to own the eBay shares at lower levels.

Because while selling puts can be lucrative it comes with commitments. I must own the shares at the level I choose should price falls through it. In this case, the worst-case scenario would be that I would own eBay 11% lower than current price.

Before I put my money at risk I evaluate the fundamentals in of eBay. It sports a price-earnings under 6, which is very rare for a high-profile company. So I am confident that it would not be a massive mistake owning the shares lower.

I do recognize that its business model is under threat of competing services especially from local classifieds apps, but eBay still has a big enough head start to afford it a clear advantage for many more months.

