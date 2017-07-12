Wary of TSLA Stock? These 4 Growth Stocks Beat Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has been on fire for the better part of the last year. But now TSLA stock is facing setbacks. After hitting an all-time high in late June, the stock has experienced a rare downturn, plummeting more than 15% this week alone.

TSLA stock recently missed second-quarter vehicle delivery estimates, and now analysts are starting to become more skeptical of the company’s future.

“We remain sell rated on shares of TSLA where we see potential for downside as the Model 3 launch curve undershoots the company’s production targets and as 2H17 margins likely disappoint,” said Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino.

Tesla Inc. currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), as well as “F” grades for Value and Growth. Also, TSLA stock sports a horrific -42.97% projected EPS growth and a -15.08% RoE, both of which trail its industry averages. Tesla holds a net margin of -8.46%, which means that they are not even close to turning a profit.

Finally, TSLA stock possesses an extremely high debt/capital of 56.50%, which means they are heavily relying on debt or liabilities to finance its future projects.

All of these metrics show that Tesla—a company that is often considered a darling “growth stock”—is facing limited growth prospects approaching earnings season. Luckily, there are plenty of other stocks that possess higher growth potential than Tesla.

