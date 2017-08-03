3 Big Stock Rallies to Short While They’re Ahead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially eclipsed the $22,000 level last week for the first time in history. Papa Dow is also up nine days in a row amid what can only be described as a blue-chip love affair. With the market’s bullish undertones, finding stocks to buy is a cinch these days. It’s discovering the best stocks to short that has been tricky.

Source: Shutterstock

That, friends, is where we’ll focus today. After a thorough chart session, I’ve found a few such undesirables that have fallen out of favor. They all boast stock rallies just begging to be sold.

Down-trending stocks that have climbed multiple days offer low-risk shorting opportunities. If you place your stops just above resistance, the potential loss is minimal. And if the stock falls anew, the potential gain is substantial.

Check out these three big stock rallies to short while they’re ahead.

