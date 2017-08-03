The 3 Hottest Stocks of the Q2 Earnings Season

As each quarterly earnings season winds down, I like to take a step back and look at how the cycle fared as a whole — as well as which companies outperformed the rest.

Wall Street had been expecting S&P 500 Index second-quarter earnings to increase 12% year-over-year, and so far 74% of the companies that have already reported bested estimates. That’s well ahead of the long-term average of 64%.

Revenue numbers also surprised to the upside, with more than 68% of companies seeing better-than-anticipated figures compared to the long-term average of 59%. Overall, revenue grew by 5.1% over last year.

According to Bloomberg, the information technology group was the best-performing sector, with 93% of its companies at least matching estimates. Healthcare and the financials rounded out the top three industries, with the overall average besting consensus at 78%.

Looking closer at those top sectors, here are three hot stocks that were at their best last quarter.

