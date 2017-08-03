3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Dollar General Corp. (DG), Box Inc (BOX) and Workday Inc (WDAY)

U.S. equities had a broadly bullish day Wednesday, led by a 0.8% move higher by the technology sector. The S&P 500 Index improved by 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average wafted 0.1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.1%.

Once again, earnings take center stage. As we head into Thursday’s trade, Box Inc (NYSE: BOX ), Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY ) and Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ) are all on the move following their quarterly reports.

Here’s what you need to know this morning:

Box Inc (BOX)

BOX shares are falling early Thursday after the cloud company beat earnings, but had to make a dubious admission.

The cloud services provider posted a second-quarter adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, which was 2 cents narrower than analysts’ predictions. It was also better than the 14-cent loss it recorded in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the GAAP operating loss was $39 million, or 30 cents per share.

Revenues underwhelmed, however. The top line grew by 28% year-over-year, but $122.9 million in sales wasn’t enough to eclipse Wall Street estimates for $124.34 million. Billings were up 31% year-over-year, however, to $139.5 million.

Box also reported that it has gone back to bleeding cash. The company was cash-flow positive in its previous two quarters, but Box revealed that cash flow came to negative $14.7 million.

The company also disappointed on the guidance front. Box expects an adjusted loss between 13 and 14 cents per share for the third quarter, with the midpoint missing estimates of a 13-cent loss. And while Wall Street was looking for $131.6 million in Q3, Box is forecasting a range of $128 million to $129 million.

BOX stock is off nearly 5% this morning.

Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Another retailer, another down day.

DG shares are off this morning despite top- and bottom-line beats in its second-quarter report, as well as better-than-expected comparable-store sales.

Dollar General reported a 4% decline in net income to $294.8 million ($1.08 per share). On an adjusted basis, DG’s $1.10 per share in profits were a penny better than the consensus estimate. Meanwhile, revenues grew 8% to $5.83 billion, which was $30 million better than Wall Street’s expectations.

