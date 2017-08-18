Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Has Hope, But Isn’t Fixed

I’ll admit that I can see the outlines of a bull case for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ). It’s true that FIT stock is down almost 88% from an all-time high. And Fitbit shares have been stuck in an exceedingly tight range, basically trading between $5 and $6 since late January.

Source: Shutterstock

But there are some pieces of good news.

The balance sheet is pristine: Fitbit has more than half its market capitalization in cash and marketable securities. Q2 earnings were a pleasant surprise relative to expectations. And the long-awaited Fitbit smartwatch should arrive in time for the holidays.

The problem for FIT stock is that the good news comes with plenty of bad news.

The balance sheet means a sale of Fitbit — which is unlikely — wouldn’t come at much of a premium. Q2 earnings were better than expected, but hardly impressive. And the Fitbit smartwatch is long-awaited in large part because it’s been long-delayed.

The story here still can work out, with the success of the smartwatch more and more looking like the key factor for FIT stock going forward. But as yet, there still isn’t enough reason to see a turnaround at Fitbit.

The Bull Case for Fitbit Stock

Coming out of second-quarter earnings, there is reason for some optimism toward FIT.

Gross margins held at a strong 42.2% in the second quarter, meaning the disastrous fire-sale pricing seen in the second half of 2016 likely is behind the company. Net and EBITDA losses narrowed markedly relative to the first quarter, and both revenue and earnings were ahead of Street expectations.

Even the most ardent FIT bull would admit there’s work to be done. But progress has been made. Inventories have come down substantially, dropping to $141 million at the end of Q2 from $230 million following Q4. Sales were down — but new products contributed more than 80% of revenue, showing that Fitbit’s R&D efforts still are bearing some fruit.

As noted, the balance sheet is cash-heavy: Fitbit has almost $3 in cash per share of FIT stock. That would seem to imply somewhat of a “floor” for Fitbit going forward, even if that floor is roughly 50% below the current share price.

Basically, the desks are clear for the arrival of the smartwatch, which CEO James Park said in the Q2 release would come ahead of the holiday selling season. If that product is a success, Fitbit’s fundamentals surely change, and the company’s losses likely swing to a profit. Just as importantly, the narrative surrounding FIT shares changes. Instead of being a struggling, rudder-less ship falling behind in an industry it helped create, Fitbit becomes a turnaround play.

The combination of fundamental improvement and investor optimism could lead FIT stock much, much higher.

The Bear Case

The bear case for FIT stock only differs from the bull case in terms of perspective. It’s true, for instance, that gross margin held in the second quarter. But revenue fell by 40% year-over-year, as did the number of devices sold. And new products are making a larger share of revenue because demand for original models is fading quickly.

